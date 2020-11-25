﻿
Turkey-based Diler Demir Celik to revamp ladle furnace

Wednesday, 25 November 2020 12:29:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

German plantmaker SMS group has announced that it has signed a contract to revamp Turkey-based Diler Demir Celik’s ladle furnace which has a capacity of 125 mt. 

The project includes the replacement of the ladle furnace column lifting system, new conductive type electrode arms, the whole power feeding system, the redesign of the roof which has a customized lifting system and improved fume caption efficiency, and the hydraulic unit.

With the replacement of these systems, the company will be able to adjust its steel analysis and the casting temperature, and improve desulphurization more efficiently and reliably.  

The project is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021.


