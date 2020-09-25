Turkey further extends provisional import duties on certain steel imports

﻿
According to a statement published in the country’s Official Gazette, Turkey has extended provisional revised import duty rates on some steel products, mainly flat steel products, from September 30 until December 31, 2020. The EU and FTA countries remain exempt from the trade restriction.

Additional duties were announced in April, effective until July 15, to protect domestic production and employment, and were then extended to September 30, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The revised duties are valid until December 31 are presented in the tables below.

HS codes

Product

Former duty rate (%)

New duty rate (%)

7207

Billet

12

17

7208

Hot rolled flat products

13

18

7208

Mainly hot rolled coils

9

14

7209

Mainly cold rolled coils

10

15

7210

Coated flat products

15

20

7211

Uncoated flat products (<600 mm)

10

15

7211

Uncoated flat products (>600 mm)

15

20

7212

Coated flat products (<600 mm)

15

20

7216

Non-alloyed sections

17

22

7219-7220

Stainless cold rolled coil

12

17

7224

Alloy billet & bloom

14

19

7225

Alloy hot rolled coil

6

11

7228

Alloy bar and sections

7

10

9

12

15

14

