Turkey further extends provisional import duties on certain steel imports

Friday, 25 September 2020 11:42:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to a statement published in the country’s Official Gazette, Turkey has extended provisional revised import duty rates on some steel products, mainly flat steel products, from September 30 until December 31, 2020. The EU and FTA countries remain exempt from the trade restriction.

Additional duties were announced in April, effective until July 15, to protect domestic production and employment, and were then extended to September 30, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The revised duties are valid until December 31 are presented in the tables below.