TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value up 85.9 percent in Jan-Sept

Wednesday, 27 October 2021 11:31:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in September this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports increased by 61.1 percent year on year, totaling $2.19 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in third place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value.

In the January-September period this year, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $20.19 billion, rising by 85.9 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.


Tags: imp/exp statistics  Europe  Turkey


