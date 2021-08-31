﻿
English
TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value up 85.6 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 31 August 2021 11:15:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in July this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports increased by 95.2 percent year on year, totaling $2.60 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in second place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value.

In the January-July period this year, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $15.44 billion, rising by 85.6 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.


