﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value up 83.6 percent in January-May

Wednesday, 30 June 2021 14:48:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in May this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports increased by 157.3 percent year on year, totaling $2.33 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in third place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value.

In the January-May period this year, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $10.60 billion, rising by 83.6 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.


Tags: imp/exp statistics  Europe  Turkey  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

30  Jun

TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 59.7 percent in January-May
25  Jun

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 47.6 percent in May
22  Jun

Turkish consumer confidence up 5.8 percent in June from May
22  Jun

Turkey’s Tosyalı receives environmental approval for new hot rolling mill
03  Jun

Uğur Dalbeler: Exchange rate stabilization of great importance for Turkish mills