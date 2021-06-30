TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value up 83.6 percent in January-May

Wednesday, 30 June 2021 14:48:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in May this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports increased by 157.3 percent year on year, totaling $2.33 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in third place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value.

In the January-May period this year, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $10.60 billion, rising by 83.6 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.