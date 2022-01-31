﻿
English
TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value up 82.9 percent in 2021

Monday, 31 January 2022 12:05:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in December last year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports increased by 84.6 percent year on year, totaling $2.81 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in third place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value.

In 2021, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $27.61 billion, rising by 82.9 percent compared to the previous year.


Tags: Europe  Turkey  imp/exp statistics


