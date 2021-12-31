﻿
English
TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value up 82.8 percent in Jan-Nov

Friday, 31 December 2021 10:34:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in November this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports increased by 75.3 percent year on year, totaling $2.54 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in third place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value.

In the January-November period this year, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $24.81 billion, rising by 82.8 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.


Tags: imp/exp statistics  Turkey  Europe


