TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value up 69.8 percent in Jan-Apr

Friday, 28 May 2021 11:25:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in April this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports increased by 148.3 percent year on year, totaling $2.54 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in third place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value.

In the January-April period this year, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $8.27 billion, rising by 69.8 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.


