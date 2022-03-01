TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value up 61.5 percent in Jan

Tuesday, 01 March 2022 12:22:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul



According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in January this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports increased by 61.5 percent year on year, totaling $2.68 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in second place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value.

TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 57.1 percent in January

Turkish steel industry concerned exports to US will decrease

Turkey’s steel export value increases by 77.4% in 2021

TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value up 82.9 percent in 2021

