TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value up 61.5 percent in Jan
Tuesday, 01 March 2022 12:22:46 (GMT+3)
|
Istanbul
According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in January this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports increased by 61.5 percent year on year, totaling $2.68 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in second place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value.