TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value up 49 percent in Q1

Friday, 30 April 2021 12:08:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in March this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports increased by 76.1 percent year on year, totaling $2.24 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in third place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value.

In the January-March period this year, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $5.73 billion, rising by 49.0 percent compared to the same quarter in the previous year.


