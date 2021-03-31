﻿
English
TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value up 35.6 percent in Jan-Feb

Wednesday, 31 March 2021 12:41:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in February this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports increased by 51.9 percent year on year, totaling $1.83 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in third place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value.

In the January-February period this year, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $3.49 billion, rising by 35.6 percent compared to the previous year.


imp/exp statistics  Turkey  Europe


