TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value up 31.4 percent in January-May

Thursday, 30 June 2022 11:51:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in May this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports increased by 32.9 percent year on year, totaling $3.10 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in second place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value.

In the January-May period this year, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $13.93 billion, rising by 31.4 percent compared to the previous year.


