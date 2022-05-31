﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value up 31 percent in January-April

Tuesday, 31 May 2022 14:33:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in April this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports increased by 13.9 percent year on year, totaling $2.89 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in second place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value.

In the January-April period this year, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $10.83 billion, rising by 31.0 percent compared to the previous year.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking imp/exp statistics 

Similar articles

31 May

TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 39.6 percent in Jan-Apr
18 May

Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 2.3% in Q1
17 May

Turkey's CRC imports up 2.1 percent in January-March
16 May

Turkey’s HRC import volume down 1.5 percent in January-March
13 May

Turkey’s HRC exports down 5.3 percent in January-March
12 May

Turkey’s billet imports down 56.2 percent in January-March
11 May

Turkey’s wire rod exports up 7.3 percent in January-March
10 May

TCUD: Turkey’s finished steel use down in Q1, steel demand to rise in 2022
10 May

Turkey’s rebar exports up 3.9 percent in January-March
05 May

Turkey’s scrap imports in March up 46 percent from February