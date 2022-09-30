TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value up 19.2 percent in January-August

Friday, 30 September 2022 14:07:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in August this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports decreased by 15.3 percent year on year, totaling $2.16 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in fourth place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value.

In the January-August period this year, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $21.46 billion, rising by 19.2 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.