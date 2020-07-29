﻿
English
TUIK: Turkey's steel import value down 5.8 percent in January-June

Wednesday, 29 July 2020 15:30:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in June this year the value of Turkey's iron and steel imports increased by 8.3 percent year on year, totaling $1.21 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in fifth place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value.

In the January-June period of the year, the value of Turkey's iron and steel imports totaled $6.99 billion, falling by 5.8 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.


