TUIK: Turkey's steel import value down 5.5 percent in January-July

Monday, 31 August 2020 12:14:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in July this year the value of Turkey's iron and steel imports decreased by 3.5 percent year on year, totaling $1.33 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in sixth place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value.

In the January-July period of the year, the value of Turkey's iron and steel imports totaled $8.32 billion, falling by 5.5 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.


