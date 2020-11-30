﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value down 2.9 percent in January-October

Monday, 30 November 2020 11:31:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in October this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports increased by 15.7 percent year on year, totaling $1.26 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in sixth place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value.

In the January-October period of the year, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $12.12 billion, falling by 2.9 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.


Tags: Europe  imp/exp statistics  Turkey  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

30  Nov

TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value down 19.2 percent in January-October
25  Nov

Turkey-based Diler Demir Celik to revamp ladle furnace
18  Nov

Turkey's iron ore imports down 8.3 percent in January-September
11  Nov

Turkey's CRC imports up 14.8 percent in January-September
02  Nov

TCUD: Turkey’s steel consumption and output performance is promising