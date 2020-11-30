TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value down 2.9 percent in January-October

Monday, 30 November 2020 11:31:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in October this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports increased by 15.7 percent year on year, totaling $1.26 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in sixth place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value.

In the January-October period of the year, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $12.12 billion, falling by 2.9 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.