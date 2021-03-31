TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 9.7 percent in Jan-Feb

Wednesday, 31 March 2021 12:40:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in February this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit increased by 8.7 percent to $3.29 billion compared to February 2020. In the January-February period this year, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit fell by 15.6 percent year on year to $6.35 billion.

In February, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked fourth among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $858.64 million, increasing by 22.2 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked ninth among the products with the highest export value, rose by 16.5 percent year on year, amounting to $594.91 million.

In the January-February period, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was up by 9.7 percent to $1.63 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel increased by three percent to $1.09 billion, both year on year.