TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 96.7 percent in January-November

Friday, 31 December 2021 10:25:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in November this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit increased by 6.9 percent to $5.40 billion compared to November 2020. In the January-November period this year, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit fell by 13.2 percent year on year to $39.35 billion.

In November, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked fourth among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $1.51 billion, increasing by 83.2 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked ninth among the products with the highest export value, rose by 43.2 percent year on year, amounting to $861.23 million.

In the January-November period, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was up by 96.7 percent to $15.33 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel increased by 38.0 percent to $7.91 billion, both year on year.