TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 96 percent in January-September

Wednesday, 27 October 2021 11:29:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in September this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit decreased by 47.5 percent to $2.55 billion compared to September 2020. In the January-September period this year, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit fell by 14.6 percent year on year to $32.35 billion.

In September, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked second among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $2.02 billion, increasing by 181.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked seventh among the products with the highest export value, rose by 50.3 percent year on year, amounting to $885.29 million.

In the January-September period, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was up by 96.0 percent to $12.05 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel increased by 37.6 percent to $6.26 billion, both year on year.


