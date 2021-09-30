TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 84.9 percent in January-August

Thursday, 30 September 2021 10:46:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in August this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit decreased by 32.4 percent to $4.26 billion compared to August 2020. In the January-August period this year, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit fell by 9.8 percent year on year to $29.78 billion.

In August, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked second among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $1.78 billion, increasing by 210.3 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked seventh among the products with the highest export value, rose by 73.0 percent year on year, amounting to $808.54 million.

In the January-August period, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was up by 84.9 percent to $10.03 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel increased by 35.8 percent to $5.38 billion, both year on year.