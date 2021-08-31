﻿
English
<

TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 70.4 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 31 August 2021 11:10:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in July this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit increased by 51.3 percent to $4.27 billion compared to July 2020. In the January-July period this year, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit fell by 4.7 percent year on year to $25.47 billion.

In July, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked third among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $1.38 billion, increasing by 95.8 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked tenth among the products with the highest export value, rose by 6.8 percent year on year, amounting to $619.39 million.

In the January-July period, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was up by 70.4 percent to $8.27 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel increased by 31.0 percent to $4.58 billion, both year on year.


