TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 59.7 percent in January-May

Wednesday, 30 June 2021 14:47:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in May this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit increased by 20.2 percent to $4.13 billion compared to May 2020. In the January-May period this year, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit fell by 13.1 percent year on year to $18.27 billion.

In May, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked third among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $1.33 billion, increasing by 138.5 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked ninth among the products with the highest export value, rose by 66.7 percent year on year, amounting to $651.45 million.

In the January-May period, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was up by 59.7 percent to $5.37 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel increased by 32.5 percent to $3.16 billion, both year on year.