TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 57.1 percent in January

Tuesday, 01 March 2022 12:21:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in January this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit increased by 234.9 percent to $10.26 billion compared to January 2021.

In January this year, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked third among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $1.20 billion, increasing by 57.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked ninth among the products with the highest export value, rose by 36.9 percent year on year, amounting to $686.91 million.


