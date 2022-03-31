﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 52.5 percent in Jan-Feb

Thursday, 31 March 2022 16:35:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in February this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit increased by 135.5 percent to $7.88 billion compared to February 2021. In the January-February period this year, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit rose by 183.3 percent year on year to $18.15 billion.

In February, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked third among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $1.26 billion, increasing by 48.6 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked seventh among the products with the highest export value, rose by 50.8 percent year on year, amounting to $888.83 million.

In the January-February period, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was up by 52.5 percent to $2.46 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel increased by 44.2 percent to $1.57 billion, both year on year.


Tags: Turkey Europe imp/exp statistics 

Similar articles

31 Mar

TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value up 53.5 percent in January-February
22 Mar

Turkey’s pig iron imports up 38.5 percent in January
21 Mar

Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports down 16.3% in January
18 Mar

Turkey's CRC imports down 24.1 percent in January
17 Mar

Uğur Dalbeler: Impact of EU steel quota increases for Turkey to total $1 billion
16 Mar

Turkey’s HRC import volume up 15.4 percent in January
11 Mar

Turkey’s wire rod exports down 41.5 percent in January
10 Mar

Uğur Dalbeler: War may provide advantage for Turkey’s steel exports in medium term
01 Mar

TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value up 61.5 percent in Jan
01 Mar

TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 57.1 percent in January