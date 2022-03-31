TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 52.5 percent in Jan-Feb

Thursday, 31 March 2022 16:35:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in February this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit increased by 135.5 percent to $7.88 billion compared to February 2021. In the January-February period this year, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit rose by 183.3 percent year on year to $18.15 billion.

In February, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked third among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $1.26 billion, increasing by 48.6 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked seventh among the products with the highest export value, rose by 50.8 percent year on year, amounting to $888.83 million.

In the January-February period, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was up by 52.5 percent to $2.46 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel increased by 44.2 percent to $1.57 billion, both year on year.