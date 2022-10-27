﻿
TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 1.5 percent in January-September

Thursday, 27 October 2022 11:54:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in September this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit increased by 268.1 percent to $9.59 billion compared to September 2021. In the January-September period this year, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit rose by 156.3 percent year on year to $83.97 billion.

In September, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked fourth among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $1.23 billion, decreasing by 39.3 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked eighth among the products with the highest export value, rose by 10.4 percent year on year, amounting to $968.12 million.

In the first nine months of this year, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was up by 1.5 percent to $12.20 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel increased by 26.9 percent to $7.94 billion, both year on year.


