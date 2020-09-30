﻿
TUIK: Turkey's steel export value down 22.2 percent in January-August

Wednesday, 30 September 2020 13:43:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in August this year Turkey's foreign trade deficit increased by 168.2 percent to $6.28 billion compared to August 2019. In the January-August period of the current year, Turkey's foreign trade deficit rose by 69.9 percent year on year to $33.40 billion.

In August, Turkey's iron and steel exports ranked sixth among the country's products with the highest export value, totaling $580.70 million, decreasing by 20.8 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked ninth among the products with the highest export value, fell by 8.6 percent year on year, amounting to $468.83 million.

In the first eight months of the year, Turkey's iron and steel export value was down by 22.2 percent to $5.43 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel decreased by 7.9 percent to $3.96 billion, both year on year.


