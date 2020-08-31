TUIK: Turkey's steel export value down 22 percent in January-July

Monday, 31 August 2020 12:23:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in July this year Turkey's foreign trade deficit decreased by 18.2 percent to $2.70 billion compared to July 2019. In the January-July period of the current year, Turkey's foreign trade deficit rose by 55.6 percent year on year to $26.59 billion.

In July, Turkey's iron and steel exports ranked sixth among the country's products with the highest export value, totaling $732.53 million, decreasing by 16.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked eighth among the products with the highest export value, fell by 1.9 percent year on year, amounting to $580.35 million.

In the first seven months of the year, Turkey's iron and steel export value was down by 22.0 percent to $4.88 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel decreased by 7.8 percent to $3.49 billion, both year on year.