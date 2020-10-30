TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value down 20.9 percent in January-September

Friday, 30 October 2020 14:18:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in September this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit increased by 189.6 percent to $4.83 billion compared to September 2019. In the January-September period of the current year, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit rose by 79.5 percent year on year to $37.86 billion.

In September, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked fifth among the country's products with the highest export value, totaling $731.36 million, decreasing by 8.9 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked eighth among the products with the highest export value, rose by 1.5 percent year on year, amounting to $590.75 million.

In the first nine months of the year, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was down by 20.9 percent to $6.16 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel decreased by 6.9 percent to $4.55 billion, both year on year.