﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value down 19.2 percent in January-October

Monday, 30 November 2020 11:29:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in October this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit increased by 34.4 percent to $2.37 billion compared to October 2019. In the January-October period of the current year, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit rose by 76.2 percent year on year to $40.27 billion.

In October, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked sixth among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $821.70 million, decreasing by one percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked ninth among the products with the highest export value, fell by 3.9 percent year on year, amounting to $581.07 million.

In the first 10 months of the year, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was down by 19.2 percent to $6.97 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel decreased by 6.6 percent to $5.13 billion, both year on year.


Tags: imp/exp statistics  Turkey  Europe  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

30  Nov

TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value down 2.9 percent in January-October
25  Nov

Turkey-based Diler Demir Celik to revamp ladle furnace
18  Nov

Turkey's iron ore imports down 8.3 percent in January-September
11  Nov

Turkey's CRC imports up 14.8 percent in January-September
02  Nov

TCUD: Turkey’s steel consumption and output performance is promising