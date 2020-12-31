TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value down 15.8 percent in January-November

Thursday, 31 December 2020 10:56:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in November this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit increased by 153.5 percent to $5.33 billion compared to November 2019. In the January-November period of the current year, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit rose by 82.5 percent year on year to $45.34 billion.

In November, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked fourth among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $836.77 million, increasing by 28.3 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked seventh among the products with the highest export value, rose by 2.7 percent year on year, amounting to $605.14 million.

In the first 11 months of the year, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was down by 15.8 percent to $7.81 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel decreased by 5.7 percent to $5.73 billion, both year on year.