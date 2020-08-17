﻿
Trump to allow oil drilling within Alaska wildlife refuge

Monday, 17 August 2020 22:01:23 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The Trump administration today announced plans to open an Alaskan wildlife refuge for oil drilling. Environmental groups are lambasting the decision, adding that drilling projects will threaten local wildlife, such as caribou and polar bills.

Speaking on a conference call, Interior Secretary David Berhnardt told reporters that he believes there could be a lease sale for the land by the end of the year. Although oil companies have sought access to the land for decades, it’s not immediately clear whether companies would be willing to take a risk on unexplored properties. At current, there is not much data with regard to the land’s oil resources.


