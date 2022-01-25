Trade unions at Indian state-run steelmaker RINL serve notice for one-day strike

Tuesday, 25 January 2022 14:11:05 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

All trade unions operating at Indian state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited’s (RINL) steel mill have served notice of a one-day strike on or after January 31, unless the demands of workers are met, trade unions said in a statement on Tuesday, January 25.

The primary demand of the trade unions at RINL is that all workers should receive wages on par with those at another state-run steel producer, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

The unions have also demanded that all contract workers be paid their arrears, along with an increase in the wage structure.

Representatives of 15 trade unions at RINL met the top management of the company and submitted a charter of demands and said in a statement that the management is not interested in meeting the demands, forcing the workers to go on a day’s strike.

It may be noted that the Indian government has started the process of privatization of the 7.3 million mt per year steel producer through 100 percent divestment of government-held equity in favor of private investors.