Toyota’s local output to recover in August amid strong global demand

Wednesday, 22 July 2020 14:44:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that it expects its domestic production in Japan in August to be back to almost the same level compared to its initial plan established in December before the coronavirus pandemic, owing to strong global demand for new vehicles. Toyota stated that its vehicle production volume in the next month will be approximately three percent less than its initial plan, compared to the 40 percent and 10 percent production declines recorded in June and July, respectively.

Although the production levels have not entirely recovered yet, the company has restarted operations at nearly all its plants after the halt of operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the statement by the company, this recovery trend is expected to continue in the future.


Tags: Coronavirus  Japan  Far East  production  automotive


