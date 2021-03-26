﻿
Toyota temporarily suspends operations in Brazil

Friday, 26 March 2021 20:44:21 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Automaker Toyota said on Friday it will temporarily suspend auto production at its four plants in Brazil. Activities will be halted for 10 days, effective March 29, at the company’s Sao Bernardo do Campo, Indaiatuba, Sorocaba and Porto Feliz facilities, all located in the state of Sao Paulo.

Toyota said the halt was a “joint” decision with the local unions and aims to avoid the circulation of people in “Brazil’s most critical” point during Covid-19.

Activities will resume on April 6. Toyota says it employs 5,600 people in Brazil.


Tags: South America  Brazil  automotive  |  similar articles »


