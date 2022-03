Tuesday, 08 March 2022 11:41:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japanese automaker Toyota’s Turkey-based subsidiary Toyota Otomotiv Sanayi Türkiye A.Ş. has suspended its production at its plant in Sakarya on March 7-12 due to the global semiconductor chip shortage, according to media reports.

Toyota has halted all activities in Ukraine as of February 24 when Russia started its invasion of Ukraine and the company’s subsidiary Toyota Motor Russia also stopped production at its St. Petersburg plant from March 4, as SteelOrbis previously reported.