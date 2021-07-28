Toyota joins Auto/Steel Partnership

﻿
Auto/Steel Partnership (A/SP) announced today the addition of Toyota Motor North America to the partnership. Formed in 1987, A/SP leverages the resources of the automotive and steel industries to pursue research, validation and education that have helped automakers enhance vehicle safety and fuel economy while improving design and manufacturing.

“We are excited to welcome Toyota to our team of automakers, steel companies and tier supplier representatives who are dedicated to pursuing the partnership’s goals and projects,” said Michael Davenport, executive director for A/SP. “Toyota will make a great addition to the diversity and knowledge we need to continue to achieve world-class research, education and technology advancements.”

The Auto/Steel Partnership’s ongoing mission is to achieve sustainable automotive solutions by collaboration on the intellectual and technical resources of the automotive, steel and related industries, the inherent high-performance characteristics of steel and innovations in design optimization and manufacturing technologies.


