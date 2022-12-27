Total steel production in Mexico grows 4.8% in November

Tuesday, 27 December 2022 22:31:40 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Total steel production in Mexico grew 4.8% in November, year-over-year, to 1.49 million metric tons, compared to 1.42 million in the same month of 2021, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero), reviewed by SteelOrbis.

From January to November, total production decreased 1.2%, compared to the same period in 2021. The volume of accumulated production is not available because Canacero's data is only distributed among its partners and excludes the media.

However, a partner shared the information with SteelOrbis.