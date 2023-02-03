Total steel production in Mexico decreases 5.7 percent in December

Friday, 03 February 2023 21:20:05 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Total liquid steel production in Mexico decreased 5.7 percent in December to 1.42 million metric tons. However, the manufacture of finished products increased 3.3 percent to 1.50 million mt, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

For the full year, the national production of liquid steel totaled 18.2 million mt, 1.6 percent or 296,000 mt less than in 2021. In contrast, the manufacture of finished products increased 8.3 percent or 1.5 million mt to 19.5 million mt.