Tosyali Algerie issues its flat steel investment plans

Thursday, 21 October 2021 17:17:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Tosyali Algerie, which constitutes the largest investment project in steel in Algeria, has announced its preliminary plans regarding the flats side of its business. Having successfully completed its project for long products, covering raw material and steel production, the company plans to enter the new phase of the investment for flat steel products next year.

According to local media sources, officials at Tosyali Algerie have stated that almost all administrative procedures have been finalized, including land preparations. The start of the works, aimed at a 2 million mt hot rolling line installation, is scheduled for November 2022. The full period of project realization is expected to be 30 months and it will create around 2,000 direct and indirect jobs in the market. The installation of the hot rolling line is considered by market players as the second stage of the flats side of the company’s investments. A couple of years ago, Tosyali Algerie launched welded pipe production with a capacity of 300,000-400,000 mt per year.

The longs side of the company’s investment, which is fully operational at Tosyali Algerie, includes 3 million mt of rebar and 600,000 mt of wire rod capacity per year. The company produces its own steel at its DRI-based facility. The crude steel capacity is expected to double with the ongoing investment, coupled with a slab caster installation as a part of the project. Once mastered, the flats production of Tosyali Algerie will serve the needs of local industries and is expected to eventually lead to decreased imports into the country.