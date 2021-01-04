TMS International acquires Ohio-based steel mill services provider

Monday, 04 January 2021 21:12:56 (GMT+3) | San Diego

TMS International, a global provider of outsourced industrial services to steel mills, has acquired the business and assets of Stein, LLC and Stein Steel Mill Services, LLC, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stein’s full-service operations provide metal producers with the flexibility and resources to handle a wide range of steel mill processing services such as slag removal and metallics reclamation, scrap handling, scrap management, recycling, raw material screening, material handling, and maintenance and repair services.

"We are very excited to welcome Stein into the TMS organization," said Raymond Kalouche, TMS President and CEO. "Stein has a long and distinguished history in our industry and nicely complements our existing services that we provide to world class steelmakers throughout the US. This acquisition is an excellent fit with our company and meaningfully strengthens our US footprint and will provide a breadth and depth of resources and talent to us."