Třinecké Železárny to revamp BF No. 6, invests to cut emissions

Wednesday, 03 February 2021 16:56:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Czech steelmaker Třinecké Železárny has announced that it will begin a major overhaul of its blast furnace No. 6 in Třinec, with a total investment of CZK 600 million ($27.81 million), aiming to cut its carbon emissions. The overhaul will begin in the second half of August and last 70 days.

The furnace hearth will also be renovated and the modernization of the last of the three wind heaters will be completed, ensuring energy savings. “Reducing energy consumption will reduce CO2 emissions, which is one of the key goals of the reconstruction. The installation of new equipment will allow significant energy savings in the production of pig iron,” Radek Olszar, investment director of the company, said. The company’s two blast furnaces have a combined annual capacity of about 3.2 million mt of pig iron.

Třinecké Železárny will also modernize the equipment at its continuous caster No. 1 this year, where it will transform the casting strands for the possibility of casting a round bloom diameter of 600 mm. The total cost will not exceed CZK 300 million ($13.89 million).

Thanks to this investment, Třinecké Železárny will be able to supply additional material for new wind power plants, which can save millions of tons of carbon every year.