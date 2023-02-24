TimkenSteel reports net loss for Q4 2022

Friday, 24 February 2023 21:38:13 (GMT+3) | San Diego

TimkenSteel today reported fourth-quarter 2022 net sales of $245.4 million and a net loss of $33.2 million. This compares with the company's sequential third-quarter 2022 net sales of $316.8 million and a net loss of $13.3 million. Fourth-quarter 2021 net sales were $338.3 million with net income of $57.1 million.

Net sales of $245.4 million decreased 23 percent compared with $316.8 million in the third quarter 2022. In a press release, the company said the decrease in net sales was primarily related to a market-driven reduction in surcharge revenue per ton as a result of lower scrap and alloy prices, as well as the impact from lower shipments.

Ship tons of 128,300 decreased 30,200 tons sequentially, or 19 percent, driven by lower shipments across all end markets. Compared with the prior-year fourth quarter, ship tons decreased 35 percent as a result of lower industrial and mobile shipments. The company said customer demand remained solid throughout the fourth quarter; however, shipments were negatively impacted by the availability of inventory for shipment following unplanned downtime.

Manufacturing costs increased slightly on a sequential basis in the fourth quarter while melt utilization improved to 47 percent from 40 percent in the third quarter. Fourth-quarter melt utilization and related cost absorption remained challenged as a result of the ongoing production ramp up following planned and unplanned downtime. Compared with the prior-year fourth quarter, manufacturing costs increased $43.2 million. The increase was primarily driven by lower cost absorption given the 47 percent melt utilization rate compared with 71 percent in the same quarter last year. Manufacturing costs were also higher due to the inflationary cost environment, as well as increased maintenance and outside contractor costs.

For the full-year 2022, net income was $65.1 million, compared with net income of $171.0 million for the full-year 2021. Net sales of $1.3 billion increased 4 percent compared with the prior year, driven largely by a significant increase in base sales prices and favorable product mix, partially offset by lower industrial and mobile shipments, the company said.

Ship tons were 692,100, a decrease of 15 percent from the prior year. Customer demand remained solid throughout 2022; however, second half shipments were negatively impacted by availability of inventory for shipment following unplanned downtime, the company said.

Manufacturing costs increased by $126.2 million compared with 2021 primarily driven by cost inflation, lower cost absorption and repair costs associated with unplanned downtime. Melt utilization was 63 percent in 2022, including 83 percent in the first half and 44 percent in the second half of the year, compared with 73 percent for the full-year 2021.

As for an outlook, the company said customer demand remains solid, and ship tons are expected to sequentially increase in the first quarter by 25 percent or greater. The company also said annual price agreement negotiations are complete with a meaningful increase in base prices, compared with 2022 average base prices, for customers on approximately 70 percent of the 2023 order book.

The company also expects continued improvement in its melt utilization rate throughout the first quarter with an average melt utilization rate of approximately 70 percent for the quarter.