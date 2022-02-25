TimkenSteel posts higher net income in Q4, full-year 2021

Friday, 25 February 2022 22:46:09 (GMT+3) | San Diego

TimkenSteel reported fourth-quarter 2021 net sales of $338.3 million and net income of $57.1 million, compared to third-quarter 2021 net sales of $343.7 million with net income of $50.1 million, and fourth-quarter 2020 net sales of $211.2 million with a net loss of $12.8 million.

In a press release, the company said that compared with the prior-year fourth-quarter, net sales in Q4 2021 increased 60 percent driven by a significant increase in the average raw material surcharge per ton as a result of higher scrap and alloy prices, improved industrial and energy demand, and higher base sales prices.

Ship tons of 198,300 decreased by 14,400 tons sequentially, or 7 percent. The company said the sequential decrease in shipments was primarily driven by lower available melt capacity in the fourth-quarter as a result of the annual Faircrest plant maintenance shutdown. Customer demand remained strong during the fourth-quarter with shipments to industrial, mobile and energy customers proportionally similar to third-quarter levels. Compared with the prior-year fourth-quarter, total ship tons increased 21 percent with significant increases in both industrial and energy shipments.

For the full-year 2021, net was $171.0 million, compared with a net loss of $61.9 million for the full-year 2020. Net sales of $1.3 billion increased 54 percent compared with the prior year, driven largely by a significant increase in average raw material surcharge per ton as a result of higher scrap and alloy prices, as well as higher shipments across all end markets, the company said.

Ship tons in 2021 were 818,600, an increase of 28 percent from the prior year as a result of “an improved customer demand environment.” Industrial shipments increased to 50 percent of the total company in 2021 in comparison to 42 percent in 2020 and 39 percent in 2019. The company estimates that the semiconductor chip shortage drove an approximate 45,000 ton decrease in mobile end market shipments in 2021.

As for an outlook, the company said customer demand remains strong, as evidenced by a full order book in the first-half of 2022. Ship tons in the first-quarter of 2022 are expected to be down slightly from the fourth-quarter of 2021. The company said price agreement negotiations are nearly complete with customers and represent approximately 70 percent of the 2022 order book with a meaningful increase in base prices compared with 2021 average base prices. Additionally, melt utilization is expected to be at or above 80 percent during the first-quarter.