TimkenSteel announces new president and CEO

Friday, 18 December 2020 20:37:07 (GMT+3) | San Diego

TimkenSteel announced that Michael S. Williams has been named president and chief executive officer of the company and has also been elected to the board of directors effective January 1, 2021. Terry L. Dunlap, who has served as the company's interim chief executive officer and president since October 2019, will remain on the board and resume his role as an independent director of the company, effective January 1, 2021.

Williams was most recently the chief executive officer of Bayou Steel Group, a US producer of structural steel and merchant bar. Prior to joining Bayou, Williams served as President Outokumpu Americas for Outokumpu Oyj, a global leader in the stainless steel industry. Before that, Williams held a number of leadership roles at US Steel including senior vice president North American Flat Rolled, and most recently senior vice president, strategic planning and business development. Earlier in his career, Williams served as vice president of commercial products at Special Metals Corporation and as chairman and chief executive officer of Ormet Corporation.