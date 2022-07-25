Thyssenkrupp’s Spanish site to be self-sufficient in solar power in 2023

Monday, 25 July 2022 12:05:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Thyssenkrupp Materials Processing Europe, Spain-based subsidiary of German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp Steel, has announced that its El Puig site, near Valencia, part of the steel service center network, is systematically taking further steps towards climate neutrality. The company will operate on site in a climate-neutral manner as early as 2023.

The first 525 solar panels have already been installed in the region around Valencia. The electricity generated by seven inverters already covers 35 percent of the site’s energy requirements. The installation of a further 1,300 solar panels will be completed next year. The company will then be producing solar power equivalent to the full amount of its own needs at the site. This will make El Puig the first operating site of Thyssenkrupp Materials Services to operate on a climate-neutral basis. Thyssenkrupp Materials Services and its total of around 260 warehouse sites will be climate-neutral from 2030.