Thyssenkrupp to supply carbon-reduced electrical steel for production of transformers

Monday, 24 January 2022 14:24:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Germany-based ThyssenKrupp has announced that it will supply 50 tons of carbon-reduced electrical steel under the brand name bluemint® Steel to Germany-based transformer manufacturer SGB-SMIT for the production of transformers for new digital E.ON medium-voltage substations.

Bluemint® powercore, which has 50 percent less carbon intensity compared to traditional steel which was produced by the company’s subsidiary Thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel, will ensure the sustainable operation of transformers.

According to the company statement, bluemint® is expected to reduce carbon intensity by 1.8 tons per ton compared to 3.7 tons, and to contribute to energy savings of more than 1,000 gigawatt hours.


