ThyssenKrupp to sell its infrastructure unit to FMC Beteiligungs KG

Friday, 06 August 2021 15:39:53 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

German group ThyssenKrupp is preparing to complete another step in its restructuring plan through the sale of its infrastructure business. FMC Beteiligungs KG, a German investment company, will take over the infrastructure unit, ThyssenKrupp announced late on August 5. The operation is expected to close in the second half of the year. The parties agreed not to disclose the details of the sale.

TK Infrastructure is active in the civil, port and structural engineering sectors and employs approximately 480 people. In the 2019-2020 financial year, the division generated a turnover of approximately €140 million.

Since October 2020, the infrastructure business has been part of ThyssenKrupp's Multi Tracks segment. Martina Merz, CEO of the German group, has grouped in this segment the commercial activities of the group that must be sold, restructured, closed or restarted in partnership. The goal is to make the ThyssenKrupp group leaner to improve its performance.

Just a few days ago, the group announced the sale of its mining machinery business to its Danish competitor FLSmidth. According to the chief executive of the Multi Tracks segment, Volkmar Dinstuhl, the interest in the purchase of the infrastructure business was strong and the future owner intends to develop the company further. In particular, he will invest in the digitalisation and development of existing and new markets.

"We are convinced that the business plan behind the transaction offers promising prospects to the employees of Thyssenkrupp infrastructure," Volkmar Dinstuhl added.


