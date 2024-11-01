Thyssenkrupp to replace casting and rolling line at Duisburg

Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe, a subsidiary of German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp, is pressing ahead with the modernization of its production facilities at its Duisburg plant. The company has announced that it has decommissioned its casting and rolling line, which has been in operation for over 25 years, to be replaced by a state-of-the-art 2-strand continuous casting line and a modernized hot strip mill.

The ramp-up of the new continuous casting line No. 4 and hot strip mill No. 4 with two new walking beam furnaces is scheduled as of May 2025.

“With the fundamentally modernized hot strip mill 4 and the conversion and new construction of continuous casters 3 and 4, we are setting the course for our future viability, especially in terms of efficiency and profitability. By separating and converting our casting and rolling line, we are making our production network more flexible,” Dennis Grimm, representative of the executive board of Thyssenkrupp Steel, said.