ThyssenKrupp to manufacture mining equipment in Brazil

Tuesday, 22 September 2020 00:46:31 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Germany-based ThyssenKrupp plans to manufacture mining equipment in Brazil, according to a media report from Valor. The company has two plants in Brazil and expects to produce parts and mining equipment.

“We’re going to use our plants to manufacture parts for both machines and high value-added equipment … thus reducing costs and making (the delivery of those products) faster,” said Paulo Alvarenga, CEO South America at ThyssenKrupp.

Without providing further details, the executive said 80 percent of Brazil’s iron ore output uses ThyssenKrupp equipment. Most of ThyssenKrupp’s equipment for mining companies in Brazil used to be imported from Ennigerloh, in Germany.